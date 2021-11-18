United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 7,920
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1820 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
