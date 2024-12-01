United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1818. Edge "LIX" (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Edge "LIX"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1818 . Edge "LIX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (8)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (16)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (16)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (39)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (10)
- London Coins (42)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (9)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Quai des Enchères (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (43)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (20)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (15)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1918 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search