United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1818. Edge "LIX" (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Edge "LIX"

Obverse Crown 1818 Edge "LIX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Crown 1818 Edge "LIX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1818 . Edge "LIX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1918 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
Seller Quai des Enchères
Date October 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

