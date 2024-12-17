United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1818. Edge "LVIII" (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Edge "LVIII"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 155,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (362) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1818 . Edge "LVIII". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24944 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
