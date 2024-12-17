flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1818. Edge "LVIII" (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Edge "LVIII"

Obverse Crown 1818 Edge "LVIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Crown 1818 Edge "LVIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 155,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (362) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1818 . Edge "LVIII". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24944 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction CNG - December 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1818 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

