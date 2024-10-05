Sixpence 1816 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1816 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

