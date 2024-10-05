flag
Sixpence 1816 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sixpence 1816 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sixpence 1816 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1816 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction St James's - February 3, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1816 at auction Roxbury's - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
