United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1816 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1816
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1816 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Attica Auctions (2)
- Auction World (6)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (5)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (8)
- Downies (2)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (16)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (70)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (17)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (11)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (18)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search