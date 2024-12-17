United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1762 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1762
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1762 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 39031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 444. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
