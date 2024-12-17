Threepence 1762 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1762 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 39031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 444. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (42) XF (40) VF (19) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (9) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS61 (4) AU58 (14) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (35) PCGS (16) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Alexander (2)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

BAC (6)

CNG (8)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (3)

Darabanth (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

HAYNAULT (2)

Heritage (28)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)

Karamitsos (4)

Katz (6)

Künker (2)

London Coins (5)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Naumann (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)

NOONANS (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (10)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)

Teutoburger (3)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

VAuctions (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (1)