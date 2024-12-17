flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1762 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1762 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1762 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1762 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 39031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 444. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1762 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

