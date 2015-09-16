flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1786 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1786 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1786 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1786 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 72070 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place October 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1786 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1786 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence 1786 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1786 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
United Kingdom Twopence 1786 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
