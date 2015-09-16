Twopence 1786 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1786 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 72070 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place October 23, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)