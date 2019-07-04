flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1780 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1780 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1780 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1780 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1780 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1780 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access