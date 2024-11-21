United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1766 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1766
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1766 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 41695 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 280. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
