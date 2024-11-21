Twopence 1766 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1766 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 41695 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 280. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (4)