Twopence 1766 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1766 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1766 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1766 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 41695 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 280. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1766 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
