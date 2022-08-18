flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1818 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,376

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71659 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1818 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1818 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1818 at auction Heritage - July 12, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

