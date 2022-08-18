United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1818 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2,376
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1818 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 71659 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 110. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
