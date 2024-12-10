Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1820 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (27) AU (5) XF (32) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (4)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (11)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (3)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (14)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roxbury’s (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (11)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)

Status International (3)

Stephen Album (1)

V. GADOURY (1)