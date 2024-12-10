flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,397,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1820 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
569 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 92500 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1820 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

