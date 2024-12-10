United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1820 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,397,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1820 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (11)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (14)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (7)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Status International (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
569 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 92500 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1820 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search