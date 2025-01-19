flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1801 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Spink - May 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
