United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1801
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1801 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1801 "Garter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
