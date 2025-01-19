Half Guinea 1801 "Garter" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1801 "Garter". This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (43) AU (27) XF (46) VF (25) F (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (10) MS62 (16) MS61 (2) AU58 (9) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (45) PCGS (17)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

Cayón (1)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (5)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (32)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Künker (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Leu (1)

London Coins (4)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (2)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (21)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (9)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)

Stephen Album (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

TimeLine Auctions (3)

UBS (5)

WAG (1)