United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Angles plain

Obverse Shilling 1728 "Young Head" Angles plain - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1728 "Young Head" Angles plain - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1731 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction CNG - March 23, 2011
Seller CNG
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

