United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Angles plain
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1728
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1731 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
