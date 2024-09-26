Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1728 "Young Head". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (6) VF (8) F (2) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)