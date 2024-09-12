United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1759 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1759
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1759 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 22730 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place August 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
