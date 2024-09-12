flag
Penny 1759 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1759 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1759 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1759 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 22730 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place August 20, 2019.

United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1759 at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

