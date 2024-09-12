Penny 1759 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1759 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 22730 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 600. Bidding took place August 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)