United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1758 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1758
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1758 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 48 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date January 28, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search