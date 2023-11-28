flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1758 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1758 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1758 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1758 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 48 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Numisor - January 28, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date January 28, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Numisor - November 30, 2015
Seller Numisor
Date November 30, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Heritage - June 11, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Heritage - June 11, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
United Kingdom Penny 1758 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
