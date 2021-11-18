United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1754 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1754
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1754 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 17064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
