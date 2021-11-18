Penny 1754 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1754 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 17064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

