United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1754 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1754 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1754 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1754 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 17064 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1754 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1754 at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CZK
United Kingdom Penny 1754 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1754 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1754 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1754 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

