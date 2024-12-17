flag
Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1728 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of Sixpence 1728 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

