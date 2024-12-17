United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1728
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1728 "Young Head". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
