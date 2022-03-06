Fourpence (Groat) 1760 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1760 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 75. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service ANACS (1)