United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1760 (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1760 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 75. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1760 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ANACS
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

