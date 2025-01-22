United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1760 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1760
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
