Threepence 1729 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1729 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
