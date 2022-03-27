flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1729 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Threepence 1729 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Threepence 1729 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1729 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 15, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1729 at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1729 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1729 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1729 at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1729 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1729 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

