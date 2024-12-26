United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1748
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 170,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
57508 $
Price in auction currency 45000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
