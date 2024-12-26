flag
Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 170,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
57508 $
Price in auction currency 45000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 5, 2020
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1748 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

