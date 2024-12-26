flag
Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 90,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
47801 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9035 $
Price in auction currency 100000 NOK
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 16, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
