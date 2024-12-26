United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1738
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 90,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2020.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
47801 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9035 $
Price in auction currency 100000 NOK
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
