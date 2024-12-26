flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1729 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
31867 $
Price in auction currency 28000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction HARMERS - September 25, 2020
Seller HARMERS
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Coins of the Realm - June 27, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date June 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price

