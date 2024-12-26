United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1729 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
31867 $
Price in auction currency 28000 CHF
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1729 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
