Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

