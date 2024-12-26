United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1753
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8480 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4509 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1753 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
