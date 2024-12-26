flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3055 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8480 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4509 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Two guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1753 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

