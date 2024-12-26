Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2022.

