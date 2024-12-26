flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2022.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1168 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Roma Numismatics - November 9, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 23, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1748 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

