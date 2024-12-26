United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1748
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
19200 $
Price in auction currency 19200 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1168 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1748 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
