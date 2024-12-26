Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1733 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

