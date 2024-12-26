flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1733 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
72348 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
46854 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 20, 2015
Condition PF53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2005
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 8, 2003
Seller Spink
Date October 8, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 23, 2003
Seller Spink
Date July 23, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
