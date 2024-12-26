United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1733
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1733 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
72348 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
46854 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 20, 2015
Condition PF53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
