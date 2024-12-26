flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1729 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1729 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
