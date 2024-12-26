Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1729 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

