United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1760 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1760 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1760 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1760 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (4)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (4)
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 16, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1760 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

