Guinea 1760 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1760 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (10) XF (16) VF (18) F (8) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (14) PCGS (10) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (3)

DNW (4)

Downies (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (11)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Leu (1)

London Coins (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Rauch (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (5)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (4)