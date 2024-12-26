flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1758 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1758 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1758 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2780 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 8, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
