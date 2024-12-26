United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1758
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1758 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2780 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
