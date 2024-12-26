United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1755 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1755
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1755 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1773 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6122 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5223 $
Price in auction currency 4100 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1755 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search