Guinea 1755 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1755 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1755 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1755 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1773 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6122 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5223 $
Price in auction currency 4100 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Rauch - April 24, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date June 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1755 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

