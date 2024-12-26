Guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,750. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

