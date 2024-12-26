flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1753 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1753 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,750. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6764 $
Price in auction currency 6750 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1753 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
