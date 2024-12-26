United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1753
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,750. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6764 $
Price in auction currency 6750 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
