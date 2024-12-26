United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1752 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1752
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1752 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1735 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6984 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1752 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search