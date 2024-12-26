flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1752 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1752 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1752 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1752 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1735 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6984 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Guinea 1752 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
