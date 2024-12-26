Guinea 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1751 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 19, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (10) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)