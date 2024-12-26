United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1751
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1751 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1653 $
Price in auction currency 11500 DKK
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
