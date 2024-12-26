flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1751 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1751 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1751 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 19, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1653 $
Price in auction currency 11500 DKK
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 14, 2020
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction UBS - September 6, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction UBS - September 16, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 16, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

