Guinea 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1749 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21343 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8346 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 6, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1749 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

