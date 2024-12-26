United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1749
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1749 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21343 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8346 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1749 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search