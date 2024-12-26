Guinea 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1749 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21343 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)