United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1733
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1733 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 9,750. Bidding took place December 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
- Teutoburger (2)
- The Royal Mint (1)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
12446 $
Price in auction currency 9750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1733 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search