United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1733 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1733 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1733 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 9,750. Bidding took place December 12, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
12446 $
Price in auction currency 9750 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction The Royal Mint - June 11, 2023
Seller The Royal Mint
Date June 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1733 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1733 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
