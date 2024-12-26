flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1730 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1730 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1730 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3108 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5844 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1730 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

