Guinea 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1730 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (3)