United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1730
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1730 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3108 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5844 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1730 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search