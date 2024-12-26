Guinea 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1729 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

