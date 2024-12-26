United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1729 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Nihon (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
45600 $
Price in auction currency 45600 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
29248 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2010
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
