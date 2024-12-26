flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1729 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1729 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1729 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
45600 $
Price in auction currency 45600 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
29248 $
Price in auction currency 24000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2010
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 30, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 30, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

