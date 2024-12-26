flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1728 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1728 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1728 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1728 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,200. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
11972 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
37200 $
Price in auction currency 37200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1728 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1728 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea
