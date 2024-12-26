Guinea 1728 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1728 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,200. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

