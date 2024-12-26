United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1728
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
21949 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
28800 $
Price in auction currency 28800 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
