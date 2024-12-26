flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1728
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 31193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
21949 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
28800 $
Price in auction currency 28800 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 30, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 30, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2006
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1728 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access