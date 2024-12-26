flag
Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 29, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
