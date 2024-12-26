United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1760
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
