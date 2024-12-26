flag
Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1775 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
717 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1781 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 6, 2018
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
