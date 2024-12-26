Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1775 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) F (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)