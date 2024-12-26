United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1758
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1758 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1775 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1781 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
