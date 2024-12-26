flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Schulman - November 17, 2013
Seller Schulman
Date November 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction UBS - January 24, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction UBS - September 6, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
