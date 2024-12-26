Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3) VF (7) F (2) VG (1) G (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (2)