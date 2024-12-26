United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1755
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1755 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
