Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) F (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)