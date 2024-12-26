United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1753
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2195 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
