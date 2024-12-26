flag
Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2195 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction UBS - January 24, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1753 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

