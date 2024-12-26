United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1751
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3206 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
