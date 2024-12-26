flag
Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3206 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Aureo - December 19, 2006
Seller Aureo
Date December 19, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

