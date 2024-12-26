Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

