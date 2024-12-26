United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1749
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1398 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
