Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1398 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1749 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

