Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2606 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place May 24, 2009.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) F (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)