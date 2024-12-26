flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2606 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place May 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

