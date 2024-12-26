United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1748
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2606 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place May 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1748 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
