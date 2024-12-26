Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 20591 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) XF (3) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (8) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (1)