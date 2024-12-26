flag
Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 20591 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 3, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 2900 DKK
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

