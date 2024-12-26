United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1738
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 20591 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 2900 DKK
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1738 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
