United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1730
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- SINCONA (3)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1197 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
