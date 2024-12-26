flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (3)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1197 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1730 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

