flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place May 5, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 775 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

