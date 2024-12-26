Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place May 5, 2005.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4)