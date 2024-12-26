United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place May 5, 2005.
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
775 $
Price in auction currency 775 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
