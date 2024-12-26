flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
3662 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 17, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1146 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price

For the sale of Half Guinea 1729 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

