Farthing 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1733 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1733 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1733 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1733 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1733 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

