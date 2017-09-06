United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1733
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1733 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1733 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
