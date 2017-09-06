Farthing 1733 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1733 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) BN (5) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)